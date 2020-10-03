Maruthi Dasari proved himself beyond any doubt to his naysayers from the day he started his career as a director with small budget film, Ee Rojullo. He made sure of hitting hit big with opportunities he secured over the years.

Even though he missed several golden opportunities, he came back stronger every time. His Prathi Roju Pandage has shown that people like his brand of comedy still.

But the director has no projects in his hand. Every actor is busy with multiple projects and he has to wait for his turn to start his next. So, he started concentrating on producing OTT content.

According to the sources, the director who also produced his own films for several years is back to producing duties for AHA. He started welcoming fresh writers to work with him on a web-series, say sources.

This series will be a big entertainer and AHA wants to erase all the bad name they acquired with few flops since their launch with his kind of family entertainment, say sources. Series could start production from November.