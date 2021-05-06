Marriage Is Hell, Divorce Is Heaven: RGV On Bill-Melinda Gates Divorce
Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma never shows away from sharing his views on social media. RGV, who tweets about anything, good or bad, always ends up in the news because of his satirical nature. He is always making the headlines either for his sensational movies or his satirical posts. RGV is known to respond to a variety of issues in his unique style.
Here is the tweet:
Love is bliss😍😍😍 ..Marriage is headache😡😡😡 ..And divorce is Heaven 💃💃💃 ..I honestly believe that all marriages are made in HELL and divorces are made in HEAVEN and I will state it as a challenge that, all married couples will vouch for the above TRUTh
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2021
It is known that Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of their marriage. Saying that “We no longer believe we can draw together as a couple.”
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives." This announcement surprised netizens who had heaped praises on the couple for their anniversary post.