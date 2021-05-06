Marriage Is Hell, Divorce Is Heaven: RGV On Bill-Melinda Gates Divorce

Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma never shows away from sharing his views on social media. RGV, who tweets about anything, good or bad, always ends up in the news because of his satirical nature. He is always making the headlines either for his sensational movies or his satirical posts. RGV is known to respond to a variety of issues in his unique style.

We have heard RGV saying that Marriage and relationships are headaches. Now, he has reacted to Bill and Melinda Gates's divorce and tweeted a satirical post."Love is bliss... Love is bliss Marriage is headache..And divorce is Heaven ..I honestly believe that all marriages are made in HELL and divorces are made in HEAVEN and I will state it as a challenge that, all married couples will vouch for the above TRUTh". RGV’s post on Bill and Melinda gates made him in news.