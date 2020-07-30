Noted Marathi television actor Ashutosh Bhakre was found dead at his flat in Ganesh Nagar of Nanded in what is being seen as a case of suicide. The incident came to light on Wednesday and no suicide note was found at his residence. Ashutosh Bhakre was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who attained fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulen.

His sudden demise came as a huge shock to his family members and the Marathi film fraternity. According to sources, he has been under depression for quite some time. Incidentally, Ashutosh shared a video on social media recently in which he analysed why a person could take his own life.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station. The reason which has caused the actor’s death by suspected suicide is not yet known. Further investigation is underway. Some of his peers from the film fraternity are sending condolences to his bereaved family members. He had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.