Mohanlal's Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea IMDB Rating

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is a Malayalam film, an epic war film directed by Priyadarshan. Set in the 16th century Kozhikode, the film is based on Kunjali Marakkar IV, the admiral of the fleet of the Samoothiri. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, with Roy C. J. and Santosh T. Kuruvilla as co-producers.

Priyadarshan scripted the film with Ani Sasi. The film stars Mohanlal in the titular role and also features Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Ashok Selvan, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal, Jay J. Jakkrit, Max Cavenham, and Toby Sauerback in supporting roles. The budget of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is said to be between Rs 75 and 100 Cr.

IMDB rating for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is 8.9 out of 10. The shows of the movie are housefull and fans are celebrating Mohanlal's comeback to the big screen after the pandemic. It seems that the audience loved the screenplay. The source says that Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea might join the Rs 100 cr club.

In a latest development, the movie has been pirated by infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other websites. Do watch and enjoy Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea only on the big screens. Do not encourage piracy.