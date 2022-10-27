Maniratnam's PS1 Finally on OTT Platform, Check Release Date

Ponniyin Selvan I which was released worldwide on 30 September 2022. It is based on a novel of the same name which was released in 1955 by the author Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is based on the life of Rajaraja I who was a renowned Chola Ruler in 947-1014. He ruled over the Southern part of India and he reinstated the rule of the Cholas in South India. This movie follows his story before he became king and his conquests.

The movie has grossed over 500 crores till date and is now set to make its debut on online streaming platforms. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video from the first week of November 2022. Anyone who has the subscription of the streaming giant will be able to watch the movie on the online platform without any problems. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Also Read: Sudheer Babu Movie Titled Mass Sambhavam