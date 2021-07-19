Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Theatrical Release Date Locked

Lyca Productions, which is synonymous with big-budgeted movies, has always made films with the highest standards. Producer Subaskaran has made a name for himself as someone who produces movies with world-class standards. '2.0', starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is an example. Tamil movies 'Nawab' and 'Kaththi' (remade as 'Khaidi No. 150' in Telugu) were prestigious ventures, too. And now, the producer is bankrolling 'Ponniyin Selvan', which is a two-part feature film franchise.

Mani Ratnam, whom the Telugu audience has loved for decades, is its director. Madras Talkies, his production house, has collaborated with Lyca Productions for this magnificent two-part movie. 'Ponniyin Selvan' is based on a novel by the same name written by novelist Kalki.

The first part 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' will be out in theatres in 2022. The names of the cast have not been made official as yet. Sources close to Lyca Productions say that some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry are associated with the movie. The production works are currently on at a fast pace. The visual wonder will be released worldwide on a big scale.

The film has a screenplay by Jeyamohan, while the music is by AR Rahman. The cinematography is by S Ravi Varman. Thota Tharani is its art director. Akkineni Sreekar Prasad is its editor. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, it is presented by Subaskaran.