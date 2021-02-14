Maniratnam Ropes in Sakhi Actress For Ponniyin Selvan, Marks Thala Ajith Wife Shalini's Comeback

Thala Ajith’s wife, Shalini, who was a well-known actress in Sakhi, bid goodbye to her acting career. However, fans are excited to hear that the actress is all set to make a comeback after 20 years with Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan. This news excited Shalini and Ajith’s Fans.

It is reported that she was given a crucial role, which is why she accepted the beautiful role after twenty-long years. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a much-awaited film, which will cast several biggies like Vikram and Jayam Ravi.

Currently, the first phase of shooting is going in RFC, Hyderabad. Shalini is also likely to fly here by February end. She will be seen in a cameo, which is said to be a significant role. An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

Ponniyin Selvan will have Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles. Not so long ago, Aishwarya Rai was spotted in Hyderabad along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Last year, Mani Ratnam stated that the film is his dream project, based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. AR Rahman scored music for Ponniyin Selvan.

Also Read: Uppena Film Distributors Unhappy With Netflix