After Yuva, actor Suriya and distinguished director Mani Ratnam are up again for the deadly combination that fans are desperately awaiting for.

This time not for a movie but a web series.

'Navarasa' web series will have nine episodes to be directed by nine different directors.

Suriya is one of the choice for one of the episodes on the Navarasa web series. That episode will be directed by Mani Ratnam, according to a report by a Telugu entertainment portal.

Other actors who have been finalised for the web series are R Madhavan, Vikram and Siddharth.

There are also talks that several Telugu actors may also be part of the series which has already created a buzz. An official announcement about the web series is expected soon.