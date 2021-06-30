Mandira Bedi’s Husband, Filmmaker Raj Kaushal Dies of Heart Attack

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi", passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack.

Husband of actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal was said to be in his early 50s. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. They had adopted a baby girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal last year . The couple Mandira and Raj shared a family photo featuring themselves with son Vir and their baby girl Tara.

He started his career as a copywriter and entered into the Bollywood film industry by assisting directors Mukul Anand, including Subhash Ghai in the film Trimurti. Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother… Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Onir took to Twitter to convey his condolences to Kaushal.-"Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. "One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," Onir wrote.Bollywood celebrities have conveyed their condolences to Mandira and his family on social media. Mandira was last seen in a Telugu film with Prabhas in Saaho released in 2019.

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother…tweeted Arshad Warsi.

His last film was the Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt thriller movie "Anthony Kaun Hai?" which released in 2006.

