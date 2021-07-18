Mandhuloda Step Challenge: Here Is The Chance To Win Rs. 1 5 Lakh

Are you a dancer? Wanna win Rs. 1.5 lakh? Just dance to any music bit, a minimum of 20 seconds from Mandhuloda song. One can feel free to compose their own steps. After making the video, just upload the videos using #MandhulodaStepChallenge, #SrideviSodaCenter #SSC & tag @70mmentertains.

Every day at 10 am three participants will be selected based on a lucky draw starting from July 21st to July 26th and they can win coupons worth Rs 5000 each.

The best performers would be chosen by SSC Team. The first prize will be given coupons worth Rs. 25,000 and second prize will be given coupons worth Rs. 20,000 and third prize will be given coupons worth Rs. 15,000.

Mandhuloda song is from the movie Sridevi Soda Center. Sudheer Babu, Anandhi, Pavel Navageethan, Naresh, Raghubabu, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Harsha Vardhan, Saptagiri, Kalyani Raju & Rohini will be seen in key roles in the flick. The movie is being bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy. Karuna Kumar is the director of the flick. Mani Sharma scored music for the flick. Sahithi Chaganti and Dhanunjay Seepana crooned the song. Kasarla Shyam inspired by Uttarandhra folk penned the lyrics.

Here is the lyrical video of Mandhuloda.