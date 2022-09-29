Manchu Vishnu Says Will Reveal Top Hero Name For Defaming Him

HYDERABAD: Actor and Movie Artists Association President Manchu Vishnu made sensational comments that a top Telugu hero was targeting him and his family and very soon he would reveal the name of the hero from whose office a social media campaign was being run to troll and defame him.

Speaking at the promotional event of his upcoming movie ‘GINNA’ held at the Filmnagar Cultural Centre on Thursday, Manchu Vishnu said complaints were filed against 18 YouTube channels with the Cyber Crime department. These channels were running a troll campaign against him and his family on social media. He also revealed that they have identified two IP (Internet Protocol) addresses that were traced to the office of a star hero at Check Post in Jubilee Hills. The actor stated that 21 people were employed with the sole purpose to post content trolling him and his family.

The MAA President further stated that he had no clue why he and his family were being trolled. But one thing he noticed was that these trolls started a year ago during the MAA Elections time and again before the release of his film. The film industry used to be like on big family, but with the advent of social media and new people coming in all that has changed and sidetracked, he bemoaned.

The actor also announced that his latest offing Ginna would be released on October 21st as it was a special day for him. The trailer of Ginna would be released on October 5, he said. Ginna is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and it stars Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone,Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and others in key roles. Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film music is composed by Anup Rubens.

Mentioning that a ‘top star’ was involved in this troll campaign has sparked curiosity among people about who the actor could be who has an office at Jubilee Hills Check Post.

