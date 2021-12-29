HYDERABAD: Actor Manchu Manoj has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the news and asked his fans not to worry.

“Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care. #COVID19 #CovidTesting. (sic)” asking those in contact with him to also get tested, tweeted the Tollywood actor.

I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care 🙏🏼#COVID19 #CovidTesting pic.twitter.com/0dfM9GFVxq — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 29, 2021

Whether his parents Manchu Mohan Babu and Nirmala, siblings Lakshmi and Vishnu and their children are safe or not is unknown.

From the Bollywood side, actor Arjun Kapoor, has reportedly contracted the deadly virus again. His sister Anshula had also contracted the virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor shared that she had also tested positive for coronavirus.

