Speculations are rife that Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj son of veteran actor Mohan Babu is all set to tie the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3 ( Friday). Mounika who is from a political family is the younger sister of TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, and the daughter of Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Sobha who hail from Allagadda in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

This is the second marriage for both of them. While Mounika was earlier married to a Bengaluru-based businessman and has a son, Manoj was married to Lakshmi Pranathi in 2105 and divorced her in 2019.

As per reports, the pre-wedding festivities commenced in Hyderabad which is reportedly taking place at his sister Lakshmi Manchu’s house which commenced from March 1. She shared a picture of the actor saying “May every evil eye go blind” which was imprinted on Manoj’s shirt.The same was retweeted by Manoj.

“May every evil eye go blind.” Thadasthu 🥰 ⁦@HeroManoj1⁩ pic.twitter.com/v9HIL4kHGF — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) March 1, 2023

The couple has been seeing each other for several years and their relationship came out in the open in August 2022 when they attended a religious event together. He later confirmed their relationship and said that they would marry at the right time in an interaction with the Times of India.

Manoj and Mounika are set to get married in a traditional yet intimate wedding with just their families and close friends in attendance. However, there is no official confirmation of the marriage from any of the family members.

The actor who had taken a break from films shared that he was making a comeback with a film titled What the Fish in January.

It's been a long time since I did any film but I’m blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it’s high time to give back all the Love ❤️ Here’s Announcing my NEXT❤️🚀 #WhatTheFish 🤪🥸🤩🥳😎💫 A crazy film that’ll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience :) pic.twitter.com/tUx7SofoRu — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 20, 2023

