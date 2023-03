After a lot of speculation, Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, the younger sister of Kurnool leader Bhuma Akhila Priya, tied the knot on March 3rd, 2023. The wedding was a private affair with close friends and family members at Lakshmi Manchu’s house in Film Nagar.

Check out the wedding photos of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy