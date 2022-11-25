Mamta Solanki's debut single Sath Nibhana Hai perfect ballad for season of love

Mumbai: Mamta Solanki launched her debut single "Sath Nibhana Hai" For couples to groove to on their special occasions. Her song is available at Spotify, Ganna. Com, Savaan.com, Apple Music, YouTube, and all audio streaming platforms.

She is a popular name that has become a buzz these days, especially on social media, wedding events, and among keen bollywood movie fans. Her debut in the Bollywood industry was in the film Loveratri which was produced by Salman Khan, post which her career has been well acclaimed by fans. Her debut television show is serial named "Suri-Lavshe Sapna ni Sawar" On Colors Gujrati.

She was acclaimed and appreciate by the critics for her outstanding performance, and this got her many opportunities for both television shows and films. Besides being a promising actress she is also a trained singer. She usually performs and sings at live events such as Weddings, and corporate shows and to date has accomplished musically entertaining her guests in over 300 weddings. She founded a wedding planning company names Swayam, which is now one of the most popular wedding planning companies in India.