Mammootty's Ponytail Look Takes Internet By Storm: Check Twitterati Reaction

Mollywood actor Mammootty is one of the busiest actors in the film industry. He has been staying indoors ever since shooting of the films was halted across the nation. Mammootty was seen spending quality time with his grandkid. It is known that he often shares latest pictures from his daily life on social media which garners a lot of love from fans.

Now, Mammootty has shared a new picture of himself with a ponytail. He has captioned it 'Tiny Pony'. Here's the post for you:

The picture has received much love from the fans and the comments section is flooded with heart and fire emojis. People who saw the picture say that Mammootty's new hairdo could be his look for his upcoming film.

On the career front, Mammootty is waiting to resume the shoot of Bilal, his highly anticipated project. The Malayalam actor is expected to begin shooting for the movie once normalcy is restored.