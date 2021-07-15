Malik Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Proves His Acting Brilliance Yet Again!

After Joji, Fahadh Faasil is once again back with yet another masterpiece. His latest movie, “Malik” also starring Nimisha Sajayan is grabbing everyone’s attention. The movie was released on Amazon Prime on July 15. It narrates the story of a society and a man’s quest to keep it going smoothly.

Film: Malik

Starring: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

The movie is set in a fictional village of Ramadapally, Kerala. It is the setting of the 60s and also the 21st century. It stars Fahadh Faasil as Suleiman. The movie starts in the 50s where Suleiman is ready to quit all the unlawful habits and take the path of religious activities. He is ready to take everyone for Hajj when things go wrong. He is arrested by the police at the airport.

From here the story begins. We see all the characters and Suleiman’s story. We get to know many things about him and his family. The audience is taken through the events in Suleiman’s life and how the events that took place made him who he is right now. We also get to see his mother (Jalaja). She is a strict woman who wants justice to be served even if it means punishing her son. She is ready to let the law decide Suleiman’s fate.

Narayanan’s storytelling style is different and unique. He portrays a society in a real and open manner, showing the true colors of those in power. The games are played by politicians and top players in the community. The director also included few scenes where we can see how those in power use people by pressing their weak points.

The characters play their part well in the movie. The actors are aptly cast which makes it interesting. The main leads get their required character development. Faasil’s acting in particular is loved by all. He has his growth which in the end is something that you will like.

Overall it is a good watch. You can watch Malik on Amazon Prime.