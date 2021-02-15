Tollywood singer Sunitha got married to Ram in January, 2021. The wedding took place amidst close friends and family members. Currently, the cutest couple is honeymooning in Maldives. She took to her Instagram and shared a selfie of herself. She captioned it as, 'Love is in the air..Happy Day.' Here is the pic.

Recently, in an interview, Sunitha revealed that something has happened to her during the lockdown and it was the time, when she decided to marry Ram. She said that earlier, she never had a thought of getting married. In the interview, Ram said that he has been loving her since 7 years and also added that he had always been a huge fan of Sunitha's voice.

In December 2020, Sunitha shared a pic on her Instagram and revealed about her marriage, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."