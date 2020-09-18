Malayalam television actor Sabarinath (43) breathed his last on Thursday night. According to the reports, the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Trivandrum. It is said that he suffered a heart attack while playing badminton.

Sabarinath is survived by his wife and two daughters. He rose to fame with shows like Minnukettu, Amala, and Swami Ayyappan. He stepped into the acting world with the show, 'Minnukettu', and later acted in many shows. Sabarinath was also a trained badminton player.

The sudden demise of the actor shook the entire Malayalam TV industry.

Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR wrote, "My heartfelt condolences. Still can't believe."

Kasthooriman actress Alice Christy wrote on her Instagram page as, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta".

Vanambadi actress, Uma Nair also penned down an emotional note on her social media account.