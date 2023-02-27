Malayalam Director Joseph Manu James Passed Away

Debutant director Joseph Manu James died on February 23 at the age of 31 at a private hospital in Aluva, Kerala's Ernakulam. His funeral was held at 3 p.m. on February 26 at Ernakulam. According to the doctors, he was taken to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and died of hepatitis. The director died before his film was released.

On February 25, director Manu James passed away in Rajagiri hospital, where he was being treated for hepatitis. On Sunday, the filmmaker was put to rest in the Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church in Kuravilangad (February 26). He had recently finished shooting for his debut feature film, Nancy Rani, and post-production work is still ongoing. His early demise shocked the Malayalam cinema industry. Among those who make an appearance in the "Nancy Rani" film are Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan.