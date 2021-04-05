Malayalam Actor, Scriptwriter P Balachandran Passes Away At Kottayam

Malayalam actor and scriptwriter P Balachandran passed away on Monday at the age of 62. According to reports, Balachandran had been ill for several months and passed away at his residence in Vaikom, Kottayam, at 5 am on Monday.

Balachandran was undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital in Kerala for brain fever. The actor-scriptwriter’s final rites will be held on Monday evening at his residence in Vaikom. Balachandran was best known for scripting the play ‘Pavam Usman’ for which he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Professional Nataka Award 1989.

He wrote the scripts for Kammatti Paadam starring Dulquer Salman and Vinayakan, Ulladakkam, Pavithram, Agnidevan, Punaradhivasam, Uncle Bun, Thacholi Varghese Chekavar and many others. He made his directorial debut in 2012 with Ivan Megharoopan, a biographical film based on the life of Malayalam poet P Kunhiramam Nair, which is specifically based on the poet’s autobiography Kaviyude Kapladukal.

He has also acted in the film Trivandrum Lodge which was directed by Anoop Menon. More recently, Balachandran also appeared in the Mammootty-starrer One, which was released in 2021. His other notable roles as an actor were in Kolaambi (2019), Eeda (2018), Charlie (2015), Annayum Rasoolum (2013).

Balachandran was born to Padmanabha Pillai and Saraswathi Pillai in Kollam. He graduated from the Devaswom College in Sasthamkotta Kollam and then from the Thrissur School of Drama and Fine Arts. He is survived by his wife Sreelatha. The couple has two children, Sreekanth and Parvathy.

Members from the Mollywood fraternity took to their social media pages to pay homage to the actor. Malayalam actors including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya also paid tributes to the late actor.

Also Read: Original Movies Of Pawan Kalyan Remake Movies