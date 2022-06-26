Malaika Arora's Heartfelt Note For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today, June 26. The actor is currently in Paris to celebrate his special day with the love of his life Malaika Arora. Both of them are having a great time in the City of Light. To mark the special occasion, Malaika penned the sweetest note for her boyfriend.

On 24th June 2022, the couple left for Paris to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s birthday and have some fun.

On Sunday, the actress dropped a few glimpses of Arjun with a heartfelt note to wish the actor on his 37th birthday. “Make a wish my love may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday @arjunkapoor (sic),” wrote Malaika.

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor also dropped a few lovey-dovey pictures with his ladylove on Instagram to share how he is enjoying his special day.

