From Malaika To Anushka: Meet Stylish Pregnant Bollywood Actresses Who Flaunted Their Baby Bump

Our Bollywood ladies look gorgeous on-screen and flaunt their acting talents. But when it comes to flaunting their baby bumps, these actresses are ready for it. We have already seen Anushka and Virat announcing the pregnancy on Twitter with an adorable picture.

Take a look at these Bollywood actresses flaunting their baby bumps.

1. Anushka Sharma

2. Malaika Arora Khan

3. Amy Jackson

4. Asin

5. kareena Kapoor

6. Celina Jaitly

7. Genelia Deshmukh

8. Konkana Sen Sharma

9. Lisa Hayden