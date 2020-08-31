Rebel Star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were shooting for ‘Radhe Shyam’ before the pandemic hit. It came to a halt with the Central government enforcing a complete lockdown in March this year. After a long gap of a little over five months, Prabhas and the film unit are gearing up to resume the shooting due to the relaxation in lockdown restrictions. It is expected that the resumption of the film’s shooting would begin by mid-September.

According to sources, Prabhas and Radhe Shyam team are flying to Italy to shoot the remaining major scenes. A special flight has already been chartered for their overseas visit. If sources are to be believed, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to release the film's teaser on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday on October 28.

Prabhas will be essaying the role of a fortune-teller in the film. Pooja Hegde is widely tipped to play dual roles in the movie. The film is being helmed by Radha Krishna and also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The release date of the film is yet to be locked and is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has a few other projects in the pipeline. He is preparing for his role in 'Adipurush' where he is popularly believed to be seen as Lord Rama. Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The film will go on floors sometime in 2021 and is expected to hit the big screens by the end of 2022. True to its pan-India potential, Adipurush will be released in multiple languages.