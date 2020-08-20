Rebel star Prabhas is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. Ever since Prabhas announced his next project ‘Adipurush’, it has been trending on all social media platforms. We are hearing various theories about Adipurush. The film is in the early stages and expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

But the biggest twist in the tale is that the shooting of Prabhas’ Adipurush will be wrapped up in flat 70 days. The makers of the film have asked Prabhas only 70 days of his call sheets, as per sources. The film, where Prabhas is expected to be seen in the role of Lord Sri Ram, is being made with a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore.

According to these sources, Adipurush will be shot with a limited cast. Most of the major scenes will be shot on a green screen, they claim. The rest of the magic will be created in post-production with the use of CGI. This is not the first time Om Raut had dabbled with CGI. He previously did it with 'Tanhaji' in the same way and produced fantastic output.

The film, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, is tipped to be an adaptation of Ramayana and will also be made in 3D. Apparently, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will essay the character of a villain in the film. The makers are yet to reveal the details on the rest of the cast and crew. Watch this space for more updates.