Makar Sankranti 2021: Pongal Releases To Watch Master, Eeswaran, Red

To make the most of the festive season, several movies have been lined up for Sankranti. The release dates of a few films were even advanced while many others dropped out of the race to avoid clash at the box office. Producers from different film industries have planned their movie releases around the festival hoping to rake in good collections.

Vijay's Master, Ram's Red, Kajol's Tribhanga and Simbu's Eeswaran are all set to hit the screens this week.

Let's take a look at what movies are releasing this Sankranthi