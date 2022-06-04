Major - A Story That Touches Every Indian Heart, Says Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has had always appreciated films with good content. 'Major 'being a movie power packed with emotions of Patriotism in it ,he did not shy away from expressing his joy for giving such a wonderful experience that every Indian cherishes for a very very long time to come.

And Truly So!!

The moment the movie Major is out, it's casting magic all around.

A magic of pure emotions.

The movie once again reinstated the fact that all great heroes have been great Human beings first. It's the humanity in them and their love for the fellow beings that makes them the heroes that they are.

The audience instantaneously connected themselves with the character of Major Sandeep.

People after watching the movie are thanking Superstar Mahesh Babu and his partners in production for conceiving such a beautiful cinema.

The viewers are showering praises on Adivi Sesh for choosing to play the on-screen role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The spectators are spellbound by the theatrical experience and are coming out with teary eyes.

They are saying Major is a movie that an Indian should never miss watching.

Few even quoted to the extent that this movie gives you an experience which cannot be simply expressed by giving a rating. It's much much beyond that.

This is truly a heart touching movie which drives deep an emotion of nationality and Indianness in one and all.

