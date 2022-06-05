Major Second Day Collections: Adivi Sesh Storms Box Office

Major movie has been receiving appreciation from across the world. Adivi Sesh has nailed the character of a martyred soldier, Major Sandeep. Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Hasaan's Vikram are having a tough competition at the box office as both the films are raking in huge collections. The film has collected a whopping amount of around Rs 96 lakh on its first day.With the weekend here, all the theatres are housefull. There is no doubt that the audience is touched by the movie, and are seen teary-eyed as they step out. The day 2 box office collections in the US is said to be around $700k and in India, the film has managed to bag Rs 13 Cr. Major is doing extremely well at the box office despite competition from Vikram. These are sketchy numbers and the exact figures will be released after Major movie makers confirm it.

Major is a biopic on the 26/11 martyred soldier, Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. The film has been released in both Telugu and Hindi. Major also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles. Allu Arjun congratulated the Major team, saying it is a heart touching film.

As per trade analysts, the official box office collections of Major on domestic shores is said to be a whopping 24.5 crores. Yes. Adivi Sesh's Major gross collections are said to 24.5 crores in two days