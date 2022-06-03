Major Full Movie Leaked For Free Streaming

Adivi Sesh's Major movie has made the audience emotional and they are coming out of theatres with tears in their eyes. After the movie, the audience gave a standing ovation and saluted Major Sandeep. IMDb rating for Major is 8.8 and movie critics have given 4.5 out of 5. Viwerrs say Adivi Sesh has nailed his role as Major Sandeep. Now, the movie has been leaked online by piracy websites for free watching.

However, the print is not clear and a few dialogues are missing too. As per sources, Major full movie has been leaked on movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other piracy websites for free streaming. It is unlawful to watch pirated versions of movies or record movies on your phone cameras, watch Major only on the big screen if you want to enjoy the feel of Major movie. Don't encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of Major, report it to the cyber cell.

Major is biographical action drama irected by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. Major has been released in Hindi and Telugu. The film follows the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh plays the titular character, in addition to writing the script. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla.