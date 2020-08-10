Superstar Mahesh Babu is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. His upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Patta, is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood.

According to the reliable sources, the ace cinematographer PS Vinod has walked out of the project owing to date clashes. PS Vinod is one of the top Indian Cinematographers who works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films.

Now, the makers have roped another top cinematographer Madhe who earlier worked for Saaho and Srimanthudu. Mahesh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ regular shoot will start sometime in 2021 or by the end of this year.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Speculations are doing rounds that Bollywood star Anaya Pandey is likely to play second female lead in the film.

Currently, Ananya is busy with Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Fighter’. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels and GMB Entertainments. SS Thaman is the music director of the flick.