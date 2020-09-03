Sudheer Babu talked to press about his character in the film, "V" and he said that he loved working with Natural Star, Nani, even though they worked for only few days.

He said that Nani offered him a big challenge when they both were performing a scene. But then made him comfortable all the time like a Friend, to keep the vibe of competitive spirit going.

He then revealed, "Mahesh loved the trailer. He personally messaged me and asked about the action part. He loved the look of the film and my look too, ofcourse. He said he is waiting to see the action scenes in that body and me fighting against Nani."

He talked about the motivation behind him building the body. He said, "My director Indranganti (Mohan Krishna) picthed the idea of a cop vs a killer, after we shot climax of Sammohanam. I was on board immediately. He asked me for a body that is as flexible as Brad Pitt's in Fight Club. So, I worked on it, with that clear goal, in mind!"

He will be seen working in two films post the pandemic. Currently, the actor revealed that they are still in scripting stage. The movie will be available on streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, from 5th of September.