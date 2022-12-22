Mahesh Never Wanted A Working Woman, Says Namrata

Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, who is popularly known as Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s better half, made some interesting revelations about the actor and her married life, in an interview with journalist Prema Malini on YouTube recently. The model-turned-actress mentioned that Mahesh Babu was clear that he didn’t want her to continue in films after they got married.

Namrata also has a film background. Her grandmother late Meenakshi Shirodkar was a leading Marathi actress and was known to have worn a swimsuit for the first time in Marathi films in the year 1938 itself for a movie titled Brahmachari. Her parents are Nitin Shirodkar and Vanita Shirodkar. Following her grandmother's footsteps, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar joined Bollywood and was a heroine in the 1990s.

Namrata first forayed into modeling and was a Miss India in 1993. She was also the winner of Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in the same year and the 1st Runner Up to the Asia Pacific title and was in fifth place in the Miss Universe contest, all held in 1993.

After that, she joined Bollywood and acted in a few films including a Telugu film titled Vamsee with Mahesh Babu. They started dating secretly and she continued acting in films. She eventually married Mahesh babu in 2005 and quit acting in films to become a full-time homemaker. The couple has a son Gautam and a daughter Sithara. Namrata stated that she had wrapped her pending projects first and only then they were married.

Namrata who takes care of the children is also known to handle Mahesh Babu’s business and endorsement deals, apart from the AMB theatre in Kondapur.

She has now forayed into the hospitality business with Asian Namrata, the latest restaurant started in collaboration with Minerva and Palace Heights brands located at the upscale Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Namrata Ghattamaneni's AN Restaurant Gets A Launch Date