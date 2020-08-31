Mahesh, Namrata, Sitara's Birthday Wishes To Gautam Are So Special!
Superstar Mahesh Babu is a family man. The 'Athadu' hero loves to spend his time with his wife and children. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are proud parents to Gautam and Sitara. Today, Gautham Ghattamaneni is celebrating his birthday. The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor took to Instagram and wished his son.Mahesh Babu shared two pictures of him with Gautam.
Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shriodkar also wished Gautam with a beautiful message by sharing two childhood pictures of him.
Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever ♥️♥️ he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘first time parents’ lives 😘😘😘. Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni
Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of Vamsi film. They dated for four years and tied the knot in 2005. Gautam was born on 31 August, 2006.
Gautam's sister, Sitara also extended her birthday greetings through Instagram. She wished him through a video.
On the career front, Mahesh Babu’s last release was ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which did pretty well at the box office. He will soon foray into production house with Adivi Sesh’s 'Major' film which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu is yet to join in the shoot of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which is in the early stages of production.