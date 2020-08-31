Superstar Mahesh Babu is a family man. The 'Athadu' hero loves to spend his time with his wife and children. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are proud parents to Gautam and Sitara. Today, Gautham Ghattamaneni is celebrating his birthday. The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' actor took to Instagram and wished his son.Mahesh Babu shared two pictures of him with Gautam.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shriodkar also wished Gautam with a beautiful message by sharing two childhood pictures of him.

Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of Vamsi film. They dated for four years and tied the knot in 2005. Gautam was born on 31 August, 2006.

Gautam's sister, Sitara also extended her birthday greetings through Instagram. She wished him through a video.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu’s last release was ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which did pretty well at the box office. He will soon foray into production house with Adivi Sesh’s 'Major' film which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu is yet to join in the shoot of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which is in the early stages of production.