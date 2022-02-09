Mahesh-Keerthy Make Your Heart Skip A Beat in Kalaavathi Song From Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is one of the highly anticipated films releasing this summer. It’s time for audio promotions. As announced recently by the makers, the film’s first single will be out on February 14th, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.
The song called Kalaavathi is going to be the melody song of the year and it will show magical chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The makers came up with a brand-new poster from the film. Mahesh Babu is truly a prince charming in the poster. He is full of swag in trendy attire, while Keerthy Suresh looks lovely in a glitzy saree. Folks, come fall in love with this magical number rendered by S Thaman.
Parasuram is presenting Mahesh Babu in never seen before stylish avatar. Keerthy Suresh is playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.
R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.
Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer attraction on May 12th.
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.
Technical Crew:
Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla
Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta
Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus
Music Director: Thaman SS
Cinematography: R Madhi
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Art Director: AS Prakash
Fights: Ram - Laxman
Line Producer: Raj Kumar
Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad
CEO: Cherry
VFX Supervisor – Yugandhar