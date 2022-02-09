Mahesh-Keerthy Make Your Heart Skip A Beat in Kalaavathi Song From Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is one of the highly anticipated films releasing this summer. It’s time for audio promotions. As announced recently by the makers, the film’s first single will be out on February 14th, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The song called Kalaavathi is going to be the melody song of the year and it will show magical chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The makers came up with a brand-new poster from the film. Mahesh Babu is truly a prince charming in the poster. He is full of swag in trendy attire, while Keerthy Suresh looks lovely in a glitzy saree. Folks, come fall in love with this magical number rendered by S Thaman.

Parasuram is presenting Mahesh Babu in never seen before stylish avatar. Keerthy Suresh is playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer attraction on May 12th.

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.

Technical Crew:

Written and directed by: Parasuram Petla

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta

Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus

Music Director: Thaman SS

Cinematography: R Madhi

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: AS Prakash

Fights: Ram - Laxman

Line Producer: Raj Kumar

Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad

CEO: Cherry

VFX Supervisor – Yugandhar