Mahesh Fans Want Rashmika Item Song in SSMB28

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 28, is on the cards. After Maharshi, Pooja Hegde will play again as the female protagonist in Mahesh Babu's film. This film's technical staff includes composer S Thaman, editor Navin Nooli, art director AS Prakash, and cinematographer Madhie. After Athadu and Khaleja, this would be Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' third collaboration.

There are reports that Mahesh Babu is taking a vacation following the death of his father, superstar Krishna, and will return to work on filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB 28.

It is well known that SSMB 28 will have a special song. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna will perform this special song for the first time in a Trivikram film. Rashmika has previously worked with Mahesh Babu in his most recent film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sekhar Master was seen in a viral video saying that he had blocked his date for one song in SSMB 28, but he did not specify which song it was. Meanwhile, internet users speculated that Sekhar Master would be the choreographer for the special song.

