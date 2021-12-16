Mahesh Fans Troll Samantha Over Oo Antava Item Song in Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned everyone with her expressions and dance moves in the song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film, Pushpa:The Rise. The lyrical video released grabbed all the attention ahead of the release of the film. The song has won the hearts of some sections of the audience and on the other hand, it also triggered a meme fest. Now, some of the fans of Mahesh also targeted Samantha and are recollecting the statements made by Sam after the release of the Nennokkadine movie in 2014. Some of the netizens are tweeting that the lyrics are objectifying.

The movie Pushpa is based on red sandalwood smuggling in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film is going to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun will be seen in the lead roles. Expectations are very high on the film.

Here is the song...