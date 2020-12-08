Mahesh Fans Craze For Army, Cop Look Puts Sarileru Neekevvaru On 2020 Most Tweeted Hashtags

The topmost tweeted hashtags in 2020 were #DilBechara, followed by Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and #SarileruNeekevvaru at number three. Dil Bechara was the last film featuring the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra which marked his directorial debut and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film being released digitally on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service on 24 July 2020. As a tribute to the departed actor, the film was made accessible without subscription in India and selective countries on the platform. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics who heaped praises on Rajput. Fans of Sushant went on an overdrive tweeting about him as they got emotional after watching the movie.

Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film stars Suriya and Aparna Balamural. The movie garnered a new fan base for Suriya as it released in multiple languages. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The movie also has a Telugu version titled Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa. The movie also scored the fastest 1million Tweets Record.

Telugu action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna along with Vijayashanti who made a comeback to films after 13 years while Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad played supporting roles. Mahesh Babu fans are always crazy about his police or Army look in his movies and thus went crazy on seeing his first look, thus the Telugu movie figured among top movie hashtags. The film was commercially successful grossing more than ₹260 crores worldwide.