Mahesh Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Youngest Brand Ambassador in Telugu States

Sitara Ghattamaneni needs no introduction, right! A big yes. She is the daughter of Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. She has her own YouTube channel and enjoys an incredible fan following. If you look at her Instagram, you will be stunned and we bet you will be scrolling it at time and again. She did voice over for renowned mystical character Elsa in the dubbed Telugu version of Frozen 2. Sitara is making waves in the advertising world by endorsing kids brands and has become the youngest brand ambassador in two Telugu states. Here are some of the Instagram posts of Sitara.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is making her movie debut. Stylish Star surprised all and sundry by announcing that his daughter Allu Arha is going to make her movie debut with Samantha's Shakuntalam. He took to his social media and announced, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha, will be making her debut with Shakuntalam movie." Allu Arjun thanked Gunasekhar and Nelima for giving her daughter this beautiful movie as her debut.

He further added, "I had an altogether different journey with Samantha and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast and Crew of #Shakuntalam."