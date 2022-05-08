Mahesh Changed his Dialogue Delivery and Body Language in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata mania is gripping the audience. The recently released trailer is a sensational hit rising expectations for the movie releasing on May 12th. The Pre-release event of the film happened on Saturday in Hyderabad and recorded a massive turnout.

Speaking at the event, Mahesh Babu said, "It is a pleasure to meet the fans through this celebration after two years. Director Parasuram designed my character wonderfully. Dialogue Delivery and body language are all new and entertaining. Some scenes have reminded me of Pokiri days. Parasuram will be a favorite director for my fans after watching this film. The Hero - Heroine track will be the highlight of the film. The character of Keerthy Suresh is awesome. Thaman Gave wonderful music. You all know how big hit Kaalavathi song became. I am a big fan of Thaman's re-recording work. His work is sensational in this film. The Mass song steps are far better than Mind Block in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Ram - Lakshman masters choreographed excellent fights. Editor Marthand K Venkatesh always said the movie would cross Pikiri. DOP Madhie gave another amazing output. I thank the producers. We should work for many more blockbusters".

Mahesh Babu got emotional towards the end of his speech. He almost choked when saying, "A lot has happened in these two years. People very close to me passed away. But no matter what happens, your love does not change. Your blessings and admiration drive me forward. You will love Sarkaru Vaari Paata releasing on May 12th. It will be a festival for all of us".

Director Parasuram spoke very confidently. "Director Koratala Siva helped me take the story to Mahesh Babu. First of all, I would like to thank him. I was initially scared when I went to narrate the story to Mahesh Babu. After five minutes of narration, a smile appeared on his face. I will thank him all my life for believing in me so much. The producers helped me take my vision on screen without compromising anywhere. Everyone worked very hard. Thaman gave wonderful music. Re-recording is also going on very well. We are giving a blockbuster hit on May 12th," he said.

Thaman who delivered a sensational album for the film said - "Working for Mahesh Babu's film is always special. After the sensational success of Dookudu and Businessman, I want this movie with Mahesh to be special. We started the work in Lockdown itself. We got an amazing album. It is a pleasure to work with these producers who did not compromise anywhere. The movie will surely achieve big success".

Keerthy Suresh was all smiles as the crowd cheered for Kalaavathi. "Very happy to work with these producers. Thank you for giving me Kalaavathi as a gift. The character is amazing. Madhie's visuals, and Thaman's wonderful songs helped big time. Mahesh's energy and timing are amazing. I was tensed to match his energy. It is an honor to work with him. Everyone, please watch the film on May 12th".