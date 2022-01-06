Mahesh, Bunny Put An End to Fan Wars

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh earlier praised "Pushpa: The Rise", a movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika. Mahesh Babu gave a positive response and praised Allu Arjun's stunning performance in Pushpa. "Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original, and sensational … a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest … a class apart," Mahesh wrote on his Twitter page.

He also congratulated Devi Sri Prasad for his extraordinary BGM and music. "This Is DSP, what can I say … you’re a rock star! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!" Posted Mahesh.

Replying to that, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu for his review and tweeted, "Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone’s work, and the world of ‘Pushpa’. Heartwarming compliments. Humbled."

This means that the fan war between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu fans would come to an end. Because whenever movies of either Allu Arjun or Mahesh Babu's are out, Twitter is flooded with fan wars between Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun over performance. Even before Pushpa hit the big screen, Mahesh Babu fans compared Mahesh Babu's acting to Allu Arjun. In any case, the rumour about Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu having personal issues should now stop.