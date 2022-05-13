Mahesh on Box Office Rampage With Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released yesterday to unanimous positive talk. The film has taken the box office by storm, as houseful boards are witnessed everywhere. Tickets indeed are blocked for most of the theatres till Sunday.

It’s been two years since Mahesh Babu’s movie hit the screens and fans, as well as movie buffs, are contented to see the superstar in a never seen before energetic, stylish, and action-packed role. His looks, body language, and comic timing fascinated one and all.

On its first day at the box office, the film directed by Parasuram amassed 36.89 in AP and TS. It’s an all-time day one Non-SSR record.

As per trade analysts, SVP’s box office tsunami will continue for a couple of weeks, given no big movie will be released next week as well. Moreover, the summer holidays is the biggest advantage.

