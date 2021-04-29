Mahesh Babu's Unforgettable Dialogues in Pokiri

Is there a need to remind you about the history that Mahesh Babu's Pokiri had created? Obviously not! The action thriller written and directed by Puri Jagannadh was jointly bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni under their respective production companies Vaishno Academy and Indira Productions.

Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz were seen as the lead actors while Prakash Raj, Nasser, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde played prominent roles. Mahesh Babu created a new mark with the film, Pokiri.

The film grossed Rs 66 crore worldwide and remained as the highest-grossing Telugu film for three years. Pokiri was also one of the fourteen south Indian films to be screened at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Film festival and it won four Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards. The success of Pokiri catapulted Ileana into stardom and Puri Jagannadh got immense recognition as a writer and director. It was remade in Tamil as Pokkiri, in Hindi as Wanted, in Kannada as Porki and in Bengali as Moner Jala.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and shared a post with caption, "A pathbreaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! Mahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime."

Pokiri released in theatres on 28th April, 2006 and the film has completed 15 years of theatrical release. Here are some unforgettable dialogues from Pokiri.

Shutter konchem terichi petukoma, paripovadaniki vuntade

Evadu kodithe dhimma thirigi mind block ayiddo vaade pandu gadu

Carrier carrierlu pattukuni oo thiruguthuntave thappa enadaina petaava emana

Annayya ee thokkolo meeting lu ento ardhamkavatam ledu padi mandi unnaru veseste intiki vellipovacchu

Yeppudochamannadi kaadu annaya, bullet diginda ledha

Vaallu exercise Chesedhi Manaki Chupinchadanike

Okadu taagamante nenu thaaganu....Naaku thagalanipisthe thaagutaanu

Nenu entha yedhavano naake thelidhu