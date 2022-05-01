Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Wait For Mahesh Babu's Mental Mass Swag!

An interesting update from the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the movie have announced that the trailer of the film will be out on May 2nd, at 4:05 PM.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film written and directed by Parasuram. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. For the first time, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh acted in the lead roles. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju play supporting roles. The film's score and the soundtrack are composed by S. Thaman with cinematography and editing performed by R. Madhi and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata team shared a tweet with the caption, "Delivering 105 shots of SuperStar's MENTAL MASS SWAG Tomorrow at 4:05 PM." Here is the tweet.