Superstar Mahesh Babu scored a blockbuster with the film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The 'Athidi' hero will be next seen in the flick 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Looks like it’s an unending celebration for Mahesh and his fans.

Recently, #HBDMaheshbabu became the biggest worldwide trend and it had amassed 60.2 million tweets. For all the Mahesh Babu fans who are having Monday blues, we have bought some interesting news.

On the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birthday, the makers of the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata released a poster on social media.

The poster was loved and appreciated by all the sections of the people. The poster became the most liked poster on social media in very little time. Now one more record to add to it, the poster received 50,000 retweets in a very little time.

Looks like 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is one of the most awaited flicks in the Telugu film industry. Mahesh fans are very much impressed with the poster and they are pretty much excited about the project.

The director of the film, Parasuram who earlier used to draw a paycheque of Rs 10 Cr per film, now, he seems to have decided to take a remuneration of Rs 7 Cr. However, an official confirmation about his remuneration for Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is yet to be made. We are hoping for another blockbuster hit in the Parasuram's direction. Watch this space for more updates.