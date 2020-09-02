Superstar Mahesh Babu is spending his quality time with his family members. The 'Athadu' star hasn’t stepped out of his house for the past six months. The latest we hear is that Mahesh Babu will be flying to the USA, shortly. Superstar has joined his hands with Director Parasuram for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Mahesh and the film unit will soon be heading to the USA to shoot some of the major scenes of the film. Sources say that Geetha Govindam maker will be flying to America in the next week along with cinematographer Madhie.

One of the producers of the film, Naveen Yerneni who is already in the USA will be helping Parasuram in finalising the locations for the flick. The first schedule of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is likely to take place in the USA. Filmy reports claim that Mahesh and the rest of the team will be heading to the USA sometime in November.

Keerthy Suresh is likely to play as the female lead in the movie. SS Thaman who is basking in the success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ will be composing the music for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.