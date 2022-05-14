Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Joins 100 Crore Club in 2 Days

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Grosses 103+ Crores Gross Worldwide In 2 Days, An All-Time Record In TFI

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing phenomenal business in India and overseas. It is indeed on record breaking spree. The film’s second-day worldwide collection is another record.

The film directed by Parasuram collected over 103 Crores gross worldwide in two days creating an all-time record in TFI. While the movie collected 48.27 Cr share from Telugu states, it has already crossed $1.5 Million mark in USA.

As per the trade experts, the collections on day three will be much bigger than day two. Needless to say, the Sunday figures will be bigger than what it collects on Saturday.

The film’s grand celebrations- Ma Ma Mass Celebrations will take place on May 16th in Vijayawada. Mahesh Babu and the entire team will make it for the event.