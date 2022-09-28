Mahesh Babu's Mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi No More

Telugu Superstar Krishna's wife and Mahesh Babu's mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi breathed her last in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Her mortal remains will be placed at the Padmalaya Studios for final respects. She was 70. Indira Devi had been battling illness for a while now. Indiramma breathed her last at her Hyderabad resident this morning. Family members rushed to her house to pay their last respects.

The last rites of Ghattamaneni Indira Devi will be performed at Mahaprasthan in Hyderabad. Several Tollywood celebrities offered their condolences to the actors' family after the news of her demise.