HYDERABAD: Father's Day - A special day for all the fathers and every year it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year June 21st is celebrated as the Father's Day. On this great occasion, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his dad, Krishna. In this photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen standing alongside his dad. Both of them are all smiles. The 'Athadu' hero has penned an emotional note. He wrote as, "Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on. He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father’s Day Nanna You are my way forward always." Here is the post, just have a look at it.

Manjula Ghattamaneni reacted to the post of Mahesh Babu and said that, "It’s true that we always look upto him, as I said and I believe, he is an incredible example to us, we could seek our way in and out from everything he has taught us. We love you. Happy Father’s Day Nanna." Manjula is the elder sister of Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also shared a beautiful post on the occasion of Father's Day. She shared a candid photo and captioned it as, "I love irritating you !! And you love it too. You are the best father and I love you very very much ( this is almost a routine just before bedtime I go and snuggle up to him and then we all go to bed ) Happy Father’s Day Nanna." Here is the post.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is spending some quality time with his family due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown. On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director of the movie and recently, on the occasion of his father's birthday, the makers of the flick have released the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fans loved the first look poster and are eagerly waiting for another update.