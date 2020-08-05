Superstar Mahesh Babu who is known for his unconventional roles and impeccable performance in films- Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and others. Mahesh Babu never steps back to experiment with his roles and loves to do content-driven stories.

He always selects the stories which strike a chord amongst the audiences. Mahesh Babu is the director's favorite person who does whatever they say and completes the project on time.

According to the filmy reports, Mahesh Babu is likely to team up with another Tamil Director. But, the details about whom he is going to collaborate is yet to be known. Sources say that Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of 'Kaithi' film has approached Mahesh Babu. He is known for writing and directing action-thriller movies like Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Master.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu made a debut in Tamil with ’Spyder’ but the film didn't do well at the box office. It was directed by AR Murugadoss and Rakul Preet was seen in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was locked with 'Sarkaru Vari Pata’ and it is going to be directed by Parasuram. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus Productions. Recently, the first look poster of the film has been released and fans are eagerly waiting for some interesting update on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday. Watch this space for more.