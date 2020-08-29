Superstar Mahesh Babu has worked with all top Telugu directors except SS Rajamouli. Mahesh and Rajamouli are biggest stars in their own right, not just in Telugu but even across the country. One of the most exciting pieces of filmy news in the recent past is about Rajamouli associating with Mahesh Babu after his current project ‘RRR’. Probably, their film may take off in 2022. Given his current commitments, Mahesh Babu is all likely to take at least one year to finish all the projects he agreed so far.

Presently, Mahesh Babu is busy with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ and the regular shoot of the film has been halted due to pandemic. The makers may resume the film shoot by end of this. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ may be released during Dasara next year, if the coronavirus pandemic subsides. After the completion of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, Mahesh could do another film in a gap of six to seven months. He had planned to work with Trivikram or Koratala but they have announced their next projects with NTR and Allu Arjun respectively.

It is being said that Mahesh Babu has sent feelers to a few directors to come up with solid scripts that would allow him to wrap up the shoot in double quick time. According to sources, the superstar turned down Sukumar, Surender Reddy and Vamsi Paidipally when they came up with scripts. It remains to be seen who will then be the lucky director to helm Mahesh’s project before the most awaited film with SS Rajamouli.

Back to Mahesh's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', its makers have recently unveiled a motion poster on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The poster clearly drops a few hints on what Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all about. One thing that Mahesh Babu fans can hope for is that he is going to enthrall them in a ‘never-seen-before’ avatar. It is being directed by Parasuram of ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame. Current Tollywood sensation SS Thaman is composing the music for the film. Thaman is going to be another must-watch factor, particularly after the musical magic that he created for Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’.